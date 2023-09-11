NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A 47-year-old man has died in York County following a tractor accident in North Codorus Township.

The York County Coroner said she was called around 8 p.m. on September 10 to the 1900 block Renoll Lane in North Codorus Township.

The coroner said the man was found pinned under a hydrostatic tractor and unresponsive. It is not known exactly when the incident occurred but according to the coroner the tractor operator was last seen about an hour before being found.

The coroner said it is believed that the man had been trying to cut a swale in the ground for rain water to run off. At some point the tractor became too close to the edge embankment and began to slide down.

According to the coroner, the tractor then rolled before coming to a stop on top of the man at the bottom of the bank next to a cinder block wall.

The coroner said firefighters helped to remove the victim and he was pronounced dead at about 8:40 p.m. There will be no autopsy.