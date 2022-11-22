YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for over 40 years, according to Warehaus AE.

Overtime, since its inception, the firm evolved to become multi-disciplinary by offering many services, consisting of:

Architecture

Civil Engineering

Land Planning

Structural Engineering

Interior Design

Building Sciences

The first step toward purchasing their new home began back in April 2021, when two long-time employees, Troy Bankert, AIA, CEO, and David Koratich, COO, took ownership of the firm and set it on a new direction, according to Warehaus AE. Following this adjustment, the new owners decided to move the firm to a more functional workspace on the first floor of the W. Latimer building on N. George St., back in Spring 2021.

Eighteen months later, after this initial move to the first floor, the firm officially took ownership of its new location on 231 N. George St. – where they plan on growing the business in their now permanent location, according to Warehaus AE.

“Our investment in this office confirms our commitment to our employees and the York community. We are in an environment that is right-sized and brings our team closer together, with all the critical elements that allow our collaborative culture to thrive.” CEO Bankert said.

Warehaus AE was recently awarded in 2022 with an Excellence in Design award by AIA Central Pennsylvania.

For more information on Warehaus AE and the work they have done, you can visit their website at www.warehausae.com