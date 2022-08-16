Celestron’s founder, Tom Johnson, built his first telescope in the late-50s’ to introduce his sons to stargazing.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will be offering a public Starwatch at their Observatory on September 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Observatory is located at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

The night will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope and its first images. Guests will then go on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Prepare to see a host of celestial objects.

If you have any questions on how to use your own telescope you can bring it to the observatory and there will be experts there to help.

This event is free, but donations are appreciated and will help bring astronomical events to York County and surrounding areas.

If there is extreme weather, the event could be cancelled. Information will be posted here.