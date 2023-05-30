RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned coffee company will soon debut its first ever brick-and-mortar coffee shop in York County.

Phat Cat Coffee Company is owned and operated by Brittany Mooney (President) and her husband, Bertran Mooney III (Vice President). According to Brittany, she was born and raised in New Freedom, Pa., and then moved to Pittsburgh about 10 years ago, before finally moving back home to central Pennsylvania last year.

Though the Phat Cat Coffee Company will become her first brick-and-mortar business, Brittany has been working in coffee shops for almost two decades.

“I have 17 years of experience working at Starbucks,” Brittany explained. “I worked as a manager, a barista, and everything else in between. I fell in love with coffee and over time my corporate job just became too corporate for me.”

The opportunity to open her first-ever coffee shop came about nine months ago when the owners of Sign of the Horse Brewery, where Brittany’s husband is an active ‘brewer,’ reached out about a vacant space next-door at 20 North Main Street.

According to Brittany, she and her husband acquired the space and since then the property has been undergoing major renovations. Moving forward, the Phat Cat Coffee Company is waiting on the completion of the plumbing, electrical work, and cosmetic décor before they can officially open.

It should be noted that previously the space occupied a dress shop and a barber shop, but had recently been sitting vacant, according to Brittany.

Upon its grand opening, the new coffee shop will be capable of seating about 25 guests on the inside and a few additional guests at their outside seating section, which features a fireplace.

According to Brittany, Phat Cat Coffee Company will begin by partnering with the Lancaster County Coffee Roasters, which is where their coffee blends and beans will come from. Additionally, the Phat Cat Coffee Company plans on partnering with other local businesses to offer pastries and other small breakfast items on their menu as well.

Once the Phat Cat Coffee Company is open, they anticipate creating about 5 to 10 jobs – if you are interested in applying you can click here or pick up a paper application at the Sign of the Horse Brewery, located on 16 North Main Street in Red Lion.

The Phat Cat Coffee Company’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are very excited and nervous [to open soon],” Brittany said. “But it is all coming together and I know it will be good. The community has changed a lot since I left – for the better! It feels nice to be back and to be able to give back to this community.”

The Phat Cat Coffee Company hopes to open its doors the first week of July 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.