MANCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – According to York County Regional Police, a hit-and-run occurred around 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, August 10 on Union Street at Cherry Alley in Manchester Borough.

Police say they’re searching for the driver of a white SUV that struck and injurd a 16-year-old bicyclist.

According to police, the striking vehicle is a white 2017-2020 Chevrolet Trax that has front grill damage last seen driving north on Union Street.

Police say that it’s unknown if the vehicle turned onto Cooper Street or if it continued on Union Street toward Royal Drive.

If you witnessed the accident or can identify the vehicle driver/owner, contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 ext. 122.