YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on July 27 that a bridge on Good Road (Route 2071) in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, is now closed to traffic until further notice due to deterioration.

According to PennDOT, the deterioration was found during a recent bridge inspection. The bridge spans the West Branch of Toms Run between Frosty Hill Road and Stewart Road.

Courtesy PennDOT

There is a detour in place for motorists using Ted Wallace Road (Route 2073), Muddy Creek Forks Road (Route 2069), and Frosty Hill Road (Route 2040).

Before its closure, the bridge had a posted 12-ton weight limit. It was scheduled to be replaced in 2025.

According to PennDOT, Good Road averages 116 vehicles per day.