CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A brush fire damaged approximately 10 acres of land in York County on Monday afternoon.

According to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech, the first call came in around 11:30 a.m. An initial investigation found a homeowner near the first block of Cold Springs Road was burning a pile of brush that got out of control and quickly spread in the wooded area.

Local firefighters responded and four aerial water drops were conducted to contain the fire.

Czech says a few hot spots remain in the area and residual smoke will likely remain for a few days.

Czech says the rain that crossed through the area also helped contain the fire. No injuries or structural damage was reported and no damage was reported at nearby Camp Tuckahoe.