NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A five-year-old boy has died from carbon monoxide toxicity after being near a generator on his family’s farm.

The York County Coroner’s office says the child was found unresponsive on Friday in North Codorus with no apparent trauma. He was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where he was declared deceased.

An autopsy found the boy died from carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says the boy was in the area of the generator while it was running, leading to the carbon monoxide ingestion.