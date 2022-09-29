YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Coffee lovers unite! Come explore York County and find local coffee spots during the second annual York County Coffee Crawl.
The event runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1. A wide range of coffee shops from York County are participating.
Two featured shops, The Cafe & Coffee Bar at Brown’s Orchards in Loganville and The Hive Coffee House and Café in Dover, are a great place to start your coffee crawl.
“It just shows that there’s more to it and more involved than just selling a cup of coffee, it’s connecting with the local community, and it’s providing the space for the community to come in and be a part of,” said Catherine Hogue, marketing and events coordinator for The Hive Coffee House and Café.
The full list of coffee shops is listed below:
- Belmont Bean in York
- Britton Coffee Co in Hanover
- Ghouls and Grinds in Hanover
- Grim Bean Coffee in Hanover
- Ikigai Coffee in Hanover
- Joe StrEAT Cafe in Dover
- Merlin’s Coffee in Hanover
- On My Grind Coffee a mobile-exclusive stop (find On My Grind on Friday, 9/30/22, at Springettsbury Township’s Food Truck Fridays event, 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Prince Street Café in York (Special: Maple Pumpkin Latte, Hot or Iced, Small $4, Large $5)
- Rustic Cup in East Prospect
- Take Five Expresso Bar in York
- The Cycle Works Coffee House in Wrightsville
- The Green Bean Roasting Co. in York (Special: Maple Pumpkin Latte — Spiced pumpkin and sweet maple, blended with our fresh roasted espresso and milk. Topped with vanilla whipped cream, maple drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Available hot, iced or as a chai tea. Only available for one week only for the York County Coffee Crawl!)
- The Village Coffee & Cream in Shrewsbury
For more information, visit ExploreYorkPa’s Facebook page.