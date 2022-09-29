YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Coffee lovers unite! Come explore York County and find local coffee spots during the second annual York County Coffee Crawl.

The event runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1. A wide range of coffee shops from York County are participating.

Two featured shops, The Cafe & Coffee Bar at Brown’s Orchards in Loganville and The Hive Coffee House and Café in Dover, are a great place to start your coffee crawl.

“It just shows that there’s more to it and more involved than just selling a cup of coffee, it’s connecting with the local community, and it’s providing the space for the community to come in and be a part of,” said Catherine Hogue, marketing and events coordinator for The Hive Coffee House and Café.

The full list of coffee shops is listed below:

For more information, visit ExploreYorkPa’s Facebook page.