HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local comedy club owners recently unveiled their new family-owned ice cream shop with a stand-up comedy theme.

Husband and wife duo Jim and Tara Bryan are the owners and operators of a new ice cream shop that has a stand-up comedy theme. According to Jim, he grew up in Long Island before eventually moving to Las Vegas, where he would later meet Tara, who is a Hanover native.

The couple then moved to the Midstate together back in 2007.

Tara and Jim went on to open a Hanover-based comedy club in 2018 called Church of Satire, which can be found on 106 Broadway. Next door to the comedy club, Jim’s wife Tara had been operating an arts and crafts store, which closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the arts and crafts store’s closure, Jim and Tara’s daughter Molly came up with an idea for how the family could use the vacant storefront next door.

She thought it would be the perfect spot for a new ice cream shop.

“[Scoops of Satire] is definitely the only stand-up comedy club with an ice cream shop that I have ever heard of – I mean that is what makes us really unique” Jim explained.

The new Scoops of Satire Ice Cream Shop is located right next door to the comedy club and is accessible to the comedy club from the inside. According to Jim, the new ice cream shop is capable of seating 14 guests at a time, whereas the next-door comedy club can seat up to 49 guests.

Scoops of Satire offers a wide variety of different milkshakes and ice cream options for customers to choose from. According to Jim, these ice cream options are all named after popular stand-up comics from the past and present. Some of these unique names include:

‘Mint Hedberg’ , which is a mint chip blended with chocolate sprinkles and topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup and is named after Mitch Herberg.

, which is a mint chip blended with chocolate sprinkles and topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup and is named after Mitch Herberg. ‘Dave Chip Pelle’ is a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream blended with crushed cookie and chocolate syrup. This sweet creation is named after Dave Chapelle.

is a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream blended with crushed cookie and chocolate syrup. This sweet creation is named after Dave Chapelle. ‘Bill Brrr’ is a sherbet style shake that is named after Bill Burr.

It should also be noted that the interior will soon be decorated with ice cream and comedy-themed artwork as well.

The new Scoops of Satire Ice Cream Shop is located at 110 Baltimore in Hanover and their hours of operation are:

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays // 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays // 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays // 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To check out the different events and show times at Church of Satire, you can click here.

Scoops of Satire held its official grand opening on Saturday, July 22. According to Jim, he hopes to one day have his children take over the family business.