YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The history of the Hoke House in Spring Grove remains unknown, however, the borough and Rutter’s are planning on meeting later this month to discuss the next steps.

The fate of the Hoke House, a historic landmark in York County that has been standing for 250 years, has been put in jeopardy after the Spring Grove Borough approved a permit for Rutter’s to demolish the building back in February.

According to Spring Grove Borough Manager Zach Gulden, the Borough and Friends of the Hoke House have pledged $50,000 each towards saving the historic structure.

As of Feb. 20, Rutter’s remains undecided on the new plan, however, Gulden confirmed Rutter’s has picked up the demolition permit issued by the borough.