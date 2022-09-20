YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County communities have received grants to improve local parks.

Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York) announced the $244,375 grant was awarded to Red Lion Borough to build a 480 sq. foot amphitheater stage at Fairmount Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am thrilled I was able to secure funding to provide additional recreational opportunities for the residents of Red Lion at Fairmount Park,” said Saylor. “Fairmount Park is the premier recreational venue in Red Lion, and the addition of an amphitheater will allow for additional entertainment and programming that all residents will be able to enjoy.”

In Dallastown, a $250,000 grant was awarded to Dallastown Borough to assist with improvements to the Dallastown Community Park, according to Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

The funding will be used to address issues with storm water, safety, and accessibility, including adding handicapped parking at two locations and constructing an accessible path from the spaces to the recreational fields. It will also install new fencing around the baseball field.

“I am thankful to have played a part in securing this grant funding, which will help to preserve the park so many more children can use it. Playing sports is a wonderful form of exercise and a way to develop character. We do not want to lose a great park by not giving it the care it needs to remain a viable resource for the community,” Phillips-Hill said.

Both of the grants were made available from the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. The grant program is funded through impact fees on unconventional gas wells, established through Act 13 of 2012.