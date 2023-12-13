HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County borough is asking residents to report any suspected water thefts, as the community is still under a mandatory water conservation measure.

Hanover Borough officials are asking both community members and residents to report any suspected water thefts from fire hydrants, water mains, or local reservoirs. Officials stated that reporting any misuse increased the effectiveness of their efforts in protecting water reserves.

Only authorized borough vehicles and individuals have the authority to take water from hydrants and other water system sources. If citizens see any misuse of the water system, they are asked to call 911. If possible, a picture of the suspected vehicle as well as the individual involved should be included in any report.

According to the Borough, unauthorized hookup to a hydrant is prosecutable by law and can cause extensive damage to the water system.

Water Distribution Supervisor Dale Ault stated that when water outflow is improperly conducted, water hammering can occur resulting in a pressure surge of water and potential pipe breakage. Additionally, tanker trucks that service chemical compounds such as pesticides can contaminate the entire system, resulting in the system being flushed, and causing a greater loss of water.

Any resident with concerns or for more information is asked to contact the borough at 717-617-3877.