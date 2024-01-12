PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office says they’ve responded to a fatal crash on Friday.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management, a 911 call came in at 9:16 a.m. for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Route 30.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to Route 30 where the road was blocked off between Lake and Canal Roads until 11 a.m.

The coroner’s office says they were called to Wellspan York Hospital for a fatality related to the crash.

Additional details are expected to be released on Friday night.