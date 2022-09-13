YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office says they are responding to a fatality that is under investigation by police.

York County Coroner Pam Gay says her office is responding to the scene in Springesttsburg Township. Gay says Springsettsburg Township Police are investigating, however no other information is being released at this time.

The cause of death and identity of the victim have not been confirmed by York County officials at this time.

On Monday the coroner’s office said they investigated their 23rd homicide of the year, 16 of which have been in York City.