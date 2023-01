YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the York County Coroner, the coroner’s office is searching for any family and/or next-of-kin of Ernestine Miller.

Miller, who was in her 60s, was found dead due to natural causes in her York City home.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s family or next-of-kin is urged to call the York County Coroner at 717-840-7617.