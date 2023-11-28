YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate coroner’s office is mourning two key deaths in its own family.

Two long-serving York County coroners have died during the month of November. Barry Bloss was a coroner for 16 years after a long and successful career as a police detective.

Kathryn Fourhman became the first woman in all of Pennsylvania to serve as a coroner, which was back in 1973, and is an inspiration to current coroner Pam Gay.

“She, as the first female coroner, really blazed the trail and made it more possible for women such as myself and some of my female deputies to be more involved in this field,” Gay said. “Coroners like Kathryn Forurhman and Barry Bloss definitely set the standard high. They were very involved not just in the day-to-day goings-on of the office, but also in their communities. and so that’s the impact, hopefully, I hope that people remember,” she added.

Gay credits Bloss with establishing the county’s successful deputy coroner program.