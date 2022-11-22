YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate couple that has gone through incredibly tough times is finally having a good day.

Tom and Mae Elliot, who have been married for 36 years, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, which won them $1 million, at Big Mouth Pizza in North York Borough on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

“I gave it to the owner and he looked at it and he goes, ‘I can cash it as a $50, $100, $500,’ or something like that. I said ‘No, it’s a million dollars.’ And I don’t think he believed me at first, but then we scanned it on the little scanner, and then we all knew it was a million dollars,” said Tom Elliot.

The Elliots have endured many hardships in the last year. Mae Elliot recently started losing her eyesight, Tom lost his mother in January 2022, and they both lost their youngest son in August 2022.

“This money doesn’t bring them back, but it’s something good that happened to us this year,” said Mae.

A commemorative check was given to the Elliots and a $5,000 bonus was given to Big Mouth Pizza for selling the winning ticket.