YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An 84-year-old woman died on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, due to injuries from a car crash in Adams County a week ago, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, Ruth Houser of Tyrone Township, was flown to WellSpan York Hospital on May 16, 2023, after she was in a single-car accident in Adams County, the coroner’s office says.

Houser’s death was certified by the York County Coroner’s Office at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

No autopsy will take place and Houser’s next of kin have been notified of her death.