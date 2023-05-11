YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A cybersecurity startup in York is getting a big investment.

cyberconIQ recently got $500,000 from the Ben Franklin Technology Partners, which will help the startup expand and create more jobs in York County.

cyberconIQ’s platform helps companies train their staff to spot cybersecurity risks before they become problems.

“People assume cybersecurity is a technical problem and it’s often seen as someone else’s problem. And so everything we do at cyberconIQ is about human factors risk and about helping the human detect when they’re being manipulated and how to keep them safer online,” said Dr. James Norrie, founder & CEO of cyberconIQ.

cyberconIQ’s founder also teaches at York College and hires graduates at his startup, keeping talent in the Midstate.