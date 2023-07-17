YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– York County’s Office of Emergency Management is getting a technology upgrade.

A new video wall that has 18 screens and is 24 feet wide was installed, something officials say was a post-pandemic priority. Officials say this will improve communication between teams when responding to emergencies or for monitoring major county-wide events.

“Any time there’s an election, we re-amp up the EOC so that we can become aware of any situation in the county that might impede any polling place,” York County Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech said.

During the May primary election, a road closure blocked people from getting to a polling place in Conewago Township. Officials say with the new video wall they can see and address problems like that faster.