YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A family farm in York County is getting ready for spring with an open house.

Nine Pines Farm is hosting its open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Visitors are invited to see baby animals on the farm and help support dozens of local artists and small businesses.

“There’ll be food, there’ll be crafts, it’ll just be a really great time. Like I said, the baby chicks and the pigs and the ducks,” said Jenny Ayers, the open house coordinator.

“We haven’t been able to be with each other as much as we used to and I think it’s really important. We’re created to spend time with other people and we need that fellowship time,” said Becky Cornwell, co-owner of Nine Pines Farm.

This is the second open house the farm has hosted.