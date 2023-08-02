YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A local FedEx facility will close its doors later this year, leaving hundreds of people out of jobs, according to a WARN notice published on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s website.

FedEx Supply Chain, Inc. in York County will be closing its 115 Willow Springs Lane facility effective Sept. 30, according to the notice. The closure will affect 220 employees and it’s not known whether employees will have opportunities to relocate to other facilities.

A request for comment was left with FedEx but it has not yet been returned as of this writing.

It was reported by The Hill in May that FedEx, effective starting Aug. 13, was closing 29 FedEx Freight locations. Employees were put on furlough and were given the chance to be hired in other markets.

FedEx Supply Chain, according to its website, is a service of FedEx Logistics that is an “industry expertise in technology, healthcare, retail, consumer, and industrial markets and offers warehousing and distribution solutions, e-commerce fulfillment, forward and reverse logistics capabilities, and value-added services.”