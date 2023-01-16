WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer.

York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around 3:03 p.m.

Fire crews and county officials received a report that someone was entrapped inside the building, but it is not clear at this time if the entrapped person is the same person who lost their life.

The York County Coroner’s Office said the person who died in the fire was a 72-year-old woman. Her identity will be released after additional friends and family are notified.

The coroner’s office said it is unclear whether the woman died from a medical event that occurred during the fire, smoke from the fire itself, or both. Additional testing will be conducted to help determine her cause and manner of death.

The American Red Cross is assisting people impacted by the fire.

At approximately 5 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control and in the overhaul stage, according to Czech.

Various local fire departments responded to the fire and utilized water from Roundtop Mountain Resort to assist in fighting the fire. Police and fire personnel said the fire broke out in the garage of the residence, according to the coroner’s office.