YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the PIO for the York County Office of Emergency Management, Ted Czech, a fire was called in around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 500 block of South Queen Street in York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Czech the fire occurred in the rear of the building and left multiple people displaced. Czech says the number of people impacted is between 10-18 as of Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived and got everyone out of the building safely. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Rapid Transport assisted those impacted due to the rain and the Red Cross also assisted.