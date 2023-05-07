MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A house fire broke out overnight Sunday in Manheim Township, displacing seven people, three of whom were children, according to York County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

First responders received the call at 4:10 a.m. for a fire on the first block of Joshua Drive.

Czech said the Red Cross was alerted of the displaced individuals, as well as three dogs.

A State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the fire, which was cleared at 8 a.m.

There’s no word at this time on what caused the fire.