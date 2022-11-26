NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25.

According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews returned to Station 26 at around 9:30 p.m. but were promptly re-dispatched to the same scene after an explosion was reported at the structure. The fire company was cleared from the scene at around 12:12 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fire crews at the scene say that 16 members and around 3,000 gallons of water were used to control the fire.

The fire department did not report any injuries due to this incident.