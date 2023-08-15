YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to recent weather and power outages in York County, the York County Food Bank is holding an Emergency Drive-Thru Food Distribution.

The drive will be held at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, located at 26 S Main Street in Stewartstown, on August 16 and August 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We look forward to bringing our services to Stewartstown. We hope to serve those in immediate need as well as to help supplement the work of the local organizations working to feed the Southern York County community,” Jennifer Brillhart, York County Food Bank’s President and CEO, said.

The food bank says anyone in need is welcome to attend the drive and receive free food for their household.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One person from each household must register at the distribution. Income information is collected for data purposes only, but will not prevent anyone from getting food.

ID is not required at the distribution but the food bank says it is helpful for registration.

The food bank has also been hosting a food distribution twice per month at the Living Word Community Church, located at 2530 Cape Horn Road, in Red Lion.

More information is available on the York County Food Bank’s website and Facebook page.