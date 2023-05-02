YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Grove High School hosted a “Signing Day” event on Tuesday, but it was not for its athletes.

Workforce Signing Day celebrates the high school’s seniors who have decided to join the workforce or the military after graduation.

Just like an athletic signing day, the seniors held a sign to show their commitment to a chosen career field.

“It makes me feel really good that I get to tell everyone where I’m going and I get to know where everyone else is going. Make sure you love what you do and that’s why I am leaving myself undecided, I wanna make sure I love what I do,” said Chase Sowers who is enlisting in Army National Guard as combat medic and attending Shippensburg University.

Twenty-two Spring Grove seniors attended the Workforce Signing Day and some of their employers were in the audience lending support.