YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County History Center will soon have a new location. On Aug. 22, officials broke ground for the York County History Center’s new location.

The current location is on East Market Street, where it’s been since 1955.

The history center’s new home will be at the old Met-Ed Steam Plant at Philadelphia Street and Pershing Avenue, just one block from the colonial courthouse.

The steam plant building was torn down in early 2022 to make room for the $28 million history center.

“It was pretty critical for us to be in a place, a physical location, that was readily identifiable to the community, almost contiguous to the existing colonial complex to create synergy between the two structures and locations,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center.

The York County History Center’s new building is set to open in the spring of 2024.