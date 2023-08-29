LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is wanted by police after they say he was involved in a hit and run that left a motorcyclist injured.

According to Lower Windsor Police, on July 31, Travis Seiple was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in which he struck a motorcycle head-on and fled the scene. The report says that the motorcyclist was severely injured and was left in the middle of the road.

Police say that based on the incident and the investigation, an officer filed charges on Aug. 24 and that an arrest warrant was issued for Seiple.

Police have said that Seiple frequents many different addresses in the area of Windsor, Red Lion, Felton, and Brouge. He is operating a maroon-colored 1999 Ford Contour Sport sedan, bearing PA Registration LXX-2595.

There is damage to the passenger side front corner panel, as well as the hood, police noted.

Courtesy of Lower Windsor Township Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seiple should contact police at 717-244-8055.