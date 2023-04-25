YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A simulation In York County gave people a first-hand feel for what inmates experience when they transition into the outside world.

The York County Re-entry Coalition hosted the learning event, designed to help people understand what it’s like for released inmates. Participants were assigned a role, and faced real-life struggles as they try to start life after prison.

The goal of the program is to help the public understand why it’s important to support inmates as they re-enter society.

“If we don’t approach this with an understanding of just how difficult all of these obligation requirements are for individuals returning from prison who are trying to build a new life, then we are setting people up for failure rather than for success,” said Tim Barker, co-chair of the York County Re-entry Coalition.

A similar re-entry simulation was held in Lancaster county last week.