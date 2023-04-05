YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments across the Midstate responded to a house fire in York County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fairview Township Fire Department, firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the structure fire on Pinetown Road.

An image shared on social media by the department showed a home fully engulfed in flames and heavy black smoke.

Images courtesy of Dustin Weese

Multiple other first responders are assisting with the fire, including Newberry Township and the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.