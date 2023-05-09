(WHTM) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, but some new moms got an early surprise with a little help from nurses at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in York County.

The nursery was decorated as a marathon “starting line” and little kids dressed in running gear and crocheted sneakers, to represent the start of their new future together.

Katie Laughman, a new mom at the hospital, said her newborn daughter is “the best Mother’s Day gift.”

“We weren’t expecting to have her for Mother’s Day, so it’s awesome she came a little early and we are super blessed to have her here with us,” said Laughman.

The celebration was in conjunction with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital’s annual Mother’s Day celebrations.