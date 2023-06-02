YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Commissioners have imposed a temporary county-wide burn ban for 30 days starting June 5.

According to a resolution from the county commissioners, because of low stream levels, very low groundwater levels, and no significant rainfall in the forecast, the decision was made to impose the ban to keep wildfire threats under control.

Anyone who violates the burn ban commits a summary offense and could be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third offense if they are convicted.

The resolution defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible materials such as but not limited to garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, paper, or vegetable material, outdoors either in a screened or unscreened burn barrel or on the ground.