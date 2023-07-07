YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 39-year-old male inmate died overnight around 12:06 a.m. on July 7 at York County Prison.

The inmate was identified as Haywood Dixon Jr. of Lancaster County.

According to the Corroner’s Office, Dixon declined the medical staff’s assistance on Thursday during a routine check. Dixon then began having chest pain and shortness of breath later that evening and eventually became unresponsive.

EMS would be called to the scene and attempted resuscitative measures but Dixon would be pronounced dead around 12:06 a.m. from cardiac arrest, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

There is an ongoing investigation at this time and an autopsy will be conducted.