YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sometimes, when people are pardoned for crimes they committed years ago it improves their lives tremendously. But many people who are eligible for pardons don’t know how to get one.

What if you or someone in your life is one of those people?

The answer is more straightforward in York County right now than elsewhere in the Midstate – although eligibility is the same everywhere. The idea is for the extra help to spread.

“I’m basically a commoner who is assisting people to get a pardon,” said Dashawn Harrison, a pardon fellow.

A commoner doing something uncommon in Pennsylvania.

“Right now, there’s only six pardon fellows in the state of PA,” Harrison added.

“Pardon fellows” help people get old crimes taken off their records.

What kind of people?

“The most common ones I’ve seen are drug convictions. I haven’t seen any violence,” Harrison said.

But those convictions prevent people from getting or doing all kinds of things.

“Housing, jobs, school,” Harrison said.

“I have even friends of mine who they can’t coach their kids’ soccer team, they can’t go to their kids and volunteer at recess because they have some paraphernalia charge from 30 years ago,” said Dan Byrnes (R), the York County Clerk of Courts.

Byrnes says tens of thousands of people in York County alone are not only eligible for expungements or pardons. Now they can get free help in getting those expungements or pardons – a high-percentage play for people who qualify.

“Over 80% of the pardons are being signed by the governor. And when you’re asked on an application, have you ever been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor? The answer is legally, ‘No,'” Byrnes said.

Harrison hopes he might be granted a pardon in the future.

“I had went to school for child psychology. Like that is my ultimate dream job. So I’m in school, I think it was maybe two or three semesters. And they say, ‘You know, you can’t work in this field.’ I’m like, ‘Well, why not?’ ‘You have a felony.'” Harrison said.

Drug offenses.

“I haven’t committed a crime since 2005, and it’s still a struggle to get housing,” Harrison added.

Folks can apply for expungement or a pardon two years after their parole ends. Harrison knows exactly what date next year he’ll be eligible to apply and exactly what date next year he’ll be eligible.

“February 3rd. I cannot wait,” he said.

The first thing he’ll do if he gets pardoned?

“I’m going hunting,” Harrison said while laughing. “I’m serious!”

That’s another thing you can’t do with a felony record: have a rifle or even a bow and arrow.

If you know someone who lives in York and wants to start the process – for free or discounted legal fees, depending on their income – click here.

The extra help should be coming to other counties soon, but in the meantime, here is the link for the other processes.