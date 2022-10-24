YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., and owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor, “for violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws.”

The Attorney General’s office says Oguejiofor, along with his business, accepted deposits and advances payments from consumers and failed to do the agreed-upon work.

“This junkyard and its owner scammed people out of their hard earned money by offering rubbish agreements and never delivering the work,” said Shapiro. “This verdict should stand as a warning for all potential bad actors — rip off Pennsylvanians and you’ll have to face-off with my office in court.”

The Attorney General’s office says eight customers testified against Oguejiofor and his business saying they made payments and purchased services that were never performed or partially done.

The awards $106,044 in restitution for the eight consumers and permanently prohibits Progress Auto Salvage and Oguejiofor from holding a junkyard and automotive dismantler and recycle license.

The lawsuit was filed and litigated in York County Court of Common Pleas by Deputy Attorney General Merna Hoffman, who was assisted in the case by Senior Civil Investigator Jessica Nelson.