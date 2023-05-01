YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County jury convicted a 55 -year-old man of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and other related charges regarding the October 2020 death of Angelique Smith.

Charles Clayton Cassell III was convicted of criminal use of a communication facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and recklessly endangering another person in addition to the third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Cassell III’s sentencing took place on May 1.