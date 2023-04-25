SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A K9 officer from York County and his handler are being commended after they found a missing person in York County back in January.

According to a Facebook post from the York County Sheriff’s Office, on January 24, the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit was requested by the Spring Garden Police Department to assist in locating a missing person.

The post states that a family had reported that a member of the family in their 30s went missing around 8 p.m. and was concerned for their well-being.

The police department contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance from Cpl. Kauffman and K9 Prince along with Sgt. Strine and K9 Hawk. The drone unit was also called to respond to the search.

K9 Prince was deployed to the scene and went into a wooded area where he was able to find the missing person laying on the ground conscious and alert. The person was then assisted by EMS personnel.

The sheriff’s office says that their K9 units train regularly for missing person calls such as this one.