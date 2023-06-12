YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was accused by a grand jury of drug trafficking and firearm charges in 2021, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday.

Joseph Maldonado-Vallespil, 35, was indicted by a Pennsylvania federal grand jury on Wednesday, June 7, after an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, the DOJ said in a news release.

Multiple times between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, 2021, Maldonado-Vallespil allegedly sold and possesed with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. A gun was also found in Maldonado-Vallespil’s possession during the investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department handled the investigation, the DOJ said.

If found guilty, Maldonado-Vallespil would face a maximum life prison sentence which would be followed by supervised release and a fine.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program focused on reducing crime and gun violence by bringing local law enforcement together.