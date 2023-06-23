YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Lewisberry man after he allegedly broke into a home and violated a protection from abuse order in the process.

Police say Daniel J. Holbrook forcibly broke into a home on the 500 block of Kellinger Road at around 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Holbrook knew the homeowner and had an active protection from abuse order issued against him, according to a police report.

The homeowner found Holbrook inside the residence when they came back but managed to leave and call 911 after a short confrontation, police say.

Holbrook’s “erratic” behavior and the fact that weapons were inside the home led to the York County Quick Response Team being called. After getting in contact with Holbrook, he eventually surrendered to police.

Holbrook is being charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and indirect criminal contempt. He was taken to the York County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

The Newberry Township Police Department, Cumberland County Special Response Team and the Dauphin County SWAT Team also assisted with the incident.

Holbrook’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.