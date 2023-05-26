(WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department arrested a Red Lion man on Friday, May 26, who they say allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman in April 2023.

Officers with the NCBPD responded to the 300 block of Bridge Street in April 2023 after getting reports of a man assaulting a woman, according to a police report. The suspect, 27-year-old Domingo Velez, left the area before police arrived, but the victim spoke with officers.

Police allege that Velez climbed on top of the victim and strangled her, hit her with a box fan and held a box cutter to her neck while claiming he was going to kill her.

The victim was able to knock the box cutter out of Velez’s hand but was cut in her collar area in the process, as detailed in a police report.

On May 26, New Cumberland Police arrested Velez, who was sent to the Cumberland County Prison.

Velez is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulations, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call New Cumberland Police at 717-774-0400.