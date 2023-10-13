(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A West York man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement, related to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, Troy Spackman was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers.

Spackman was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to the Department of Justice, Spackman traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. They say multiple videos identified Spackman on Jan. 6 wearing a black jacket and dark-colored hat with a “DK” logo. In one video, Spackman is reportedly holding a cell phone above his head in one hand and two canisters of Oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray in another hand.

Court documents report that the OC spray appeared to be Combined Tactical Systems MK-9 OC spray, a less-than-lethal product intended to cause temporary pain and injury that can lead to property damage, serious bodily injury or death.

In another piece of footage, the Department of Justice says Spackman appears to point a canister of OC spray toward uniformed officers where a mist of spray comes out of the canister, consistent with the deployment of OC spray. Investigators reviewed body-camera footage that allegedly showed the suspect with his right arm out and releasing the OC spray around 2:31 p.m.

The Spackman, 40, was arrested on Oct. 13 in Harrisburg and will make his initial appearance in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office’s Capital Area Resident Agency and Washington Field Offices are investigating this case. The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department also provided assistance.

Since the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states.