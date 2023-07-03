YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Central Pennsylvania man is accused of shooting and killing two people along with a dog in Maryland on Saturday, July 1.

Steven Nolan, 53, who was confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police to be from Airsville in York County, was arrested for the murder of Timothy Witherite, 62, and David Oktavec, 70, both of Harford County, according to a news release.

A motive for the double homicide is unclear as police are still investigating, but it is believed that Nolan killed them both at the victims home in Pylesville.

Police said they got a report of two people who were shot at the 1700 block of Scott Road at 8:49 p.m. and found the two men, along with the family dog, dead from gunshot wounds.

Witherite was shot inside the home and Oktavec was shot outside before Nolan fled the scene, the release reads.

Nolan was then arrested without incident by PSP Troopers two hours after he was identified as a suspect. According to the news release, Nolan is in a Pennsylvania jail awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

The investigation into the double homicide is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 443-409-3154.