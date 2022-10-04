FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2020 homicide in Harrisburg.

According to Northern York Regional Police, Cody Allen Gerber was arrested in connection to the death of Emily Pritsch after she was found deceased inside a vehicle on October 4, 2020.

NYRPD say Gerber had called 911 to report Pritsch death, saying the two had been together since the evening hours of October 3. Police say Gerber explained the two met on the dating app Tinder and planned to meet at a local bar.

Text messages between the two were later recovered during a forensic analysis of Gerber’s phone and police say Pritsch died at Gerber’s residence in Franklin Township.

An autopsy on Pritsch’s body cited multiple traumatic injuries and fentanyl toxicity as the cause with numerous contusions to her head, neck, chest, abdomen, and back.

Further analysis of Gerber’s phone, according to police, showed a video taken around midnight at his home showing a female lying naked and unconscious on a love seat. Several other videos allegedly show the female in the same position over several hours.

Gerber was charged with murder in the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He was taken into custody on October 3 and taken to the York County Booking Center with bail denied.