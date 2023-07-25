LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been charged after allegedly assaulting officers during a traffic stop on July 23.

According to a criminal complaint, a Lower Windsor Township police officer pulled over a vehicle that was speeding on the 50 block of South Main Street. When the officer approached the passenger window, he could smell the odor of marijuana and alcohol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the complaint, the officer asked the passenger of the vehicle to roll down the window and to produce identification as he was not wearing his seatbelt. The complaint then says that 36-year-old Michael Pierce started to curse at the officer and told him that he did not have to provide his ID.

The complaint says when the officer asked the driver to turn off and step out of the vehicle, Pierce allegedly told the driver not to and exited the vehicle and allegedly attempted to run from the scene.

As the officer was placing the driver in the back of the patrol car after a sobriety test, Pierce allegedly spit onto the officer’s face and arm. Pierce allegedly continued to act belligerent and spit on the officer until he was tased.

The complaint then says that the driver ended up being released due to having to deal with Pierce. The driver was transported by another officer to the Rutters in Hellam Township.

As Pierce was being moved into the car of a second officer, the complaint alleges that Pierce made numerous threats, saying that he would kill and assault one of the officers. The complaint also alleges that Pierce bit the right palm of the one of officers.

One officer needed to sit in the rear with Pierce to prevent him from head-butting the window as the other officer drove to the hospital.

The complaint alleges that Pierce needed to be physically moved for the doctors to check him and Pierce allegedly kicked at the officer. Pierce was then cleared by York Hospital where he was transported to central booking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was charged with 10 counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, five counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

Pierce is incarcerated at the York County Jail, where he was unable to post his $50,000 bail.