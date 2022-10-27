LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing charges after an incident on Sunday evening.

According to Lower Windsor Township Police, Michael Ernst was taken into custody after an alleged incident on the 1st block of East Maple Street in East Prospect Borough.

Police say Ernst was charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault, and summary Harassment.

Ernst’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison.