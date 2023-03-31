PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged with allegedly assaulting a Federal Air Marshal according to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania’s United States Attorney’s Office.

Zachary William Easterly of Etters was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer after he allegedly assaulted a special agent with the Air Marshal Service on Aug. 30, 2022.

If he is convicted, Easterly could face a maximum sentence of one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine.

The Federal Air Marshal Service, an agency with the Department of Homeland Security, and the Transportation Security Administration all investigated the incident.