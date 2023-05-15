SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been arrested after police say he was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography.

According to Springettsbury Township Police, officers executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Hickory Hill Lane in York on Friday, May 12.

Officers say that Vincent Schaffer was located soon after and a preview on his electronic devices allegedly showed files of child pornography.

Schaffer was then transported to central booking and was arraigned on one felony count of child pornography.

Court documents show that Schaffer was able to post bail which was set at $10,000. He has his preliminary hearing on May 26 at 9 a.m.